Ingoldmells caravan fire: Inquiry continues into girl's death
Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal fire at a seaside caravan park in which a two-year-old girl died.
The blaze broke out in a static unit at Sealands caravan park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, on Monday night.
Lincolnshire Police said the girl's mother and three siblings managed to escape the blaze and have since been released from hospital.
The force is currently treating the girl's death as unexplained.
Ch Supt Kieran English said: "Hopefully as the day progresses we may have some indication in terms of the causation of the fire.
"We've a long way to go before we can ascertain the facts in this tragic incident. But Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are determined to find answers for the family," he said.
Forensic specialists wearing white suits and white masks could be seen around the caravan as the investigation began on Tuesday.
A number of other caravans in the immediate vicinity were taped off.
The force said the investigation into the cause of the blaze was expected to take "some time".
Ch Supt English said: "I've got children. This is absolutely tragic. My thoughts and my prayers go to the family and their friends at this really sad time."
Police said the girl's mother, aged in her 30s, and the girl's siblings, all aged under 11, had been on holiday at the caravan park when the fire broke out.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "well established" when crews arrived at about 22:30 on Monday night.
The blaze resulted in about 50 people from nearby caravans being moved to emergency accommodation set up by site owner Laver Leisure.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or people with footage of the fire to contact them.
Sealands is a coastal holiday home site with 263 static home plots, many of which can be rented.
It is popular with holidaymakers and is close to Fantasy Island theme park and a Butlin's holiday camp.
