Two-year-old dies in fire at Ingoldmells caravan park
- Published
A two-year-old girl has died in a fire at a seaside caravan park.
The blaze broke out at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, on Monday night.
Lincolnshire Police said the girl's mother and three siblings managed to escape the blaze and have since been released from hospital.
Det Insp Jo Fortune said investigations were at an early stage and the cause of the fire was not yet clear.
She said teams would be working to piece together the circumstances of the "particularly harrowing" case over the coming days.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.