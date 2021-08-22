Five hurt in crash involving cars and pedestrians in Lincoln
- Published
Five people have been seriously injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians, police have said.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Whisby Road in Lincoln shortly after 22:00 BST on Saturday.
The casualties were taken to hospital, with injuries described "as serious to critical", Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers are expected to remain at the scene for much of the day while inquires take place.
Police are yet to reveal details about the injured people or the vehicles involved.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.