Murder accused in court over Long Bennington assault death
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died after being assaulted in a Lincolnshire village.
Dean Gray, 46, died in hospital on Friday two days after suffering head injuries during an attack in Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington.
Terrance Hardy, 35, of Long Bennington, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 13 September.
A second man Stuart Gray, 63, also of Long Bennington, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with Dean Gray's death
He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier and was remanded into custody to appear alongside Mr Hardy next month.
