Boston stabbing death: Woman denies murder of ex-partner
A woman has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the murder of her ex-partner in Lincolnshire.
Christopher Higgs, 21, from Spalding, was found with a serious knife wound after police were called to an address in Portland Street, Boston, on 14 July.
Mr Higgs was later pronounced dead at the scene.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street denied the charge and a trial date was set for 4 January.
