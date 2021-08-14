Lincolnshire Police begin murder probe after assault death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 40s died from head injuries sustained in an assault.
Lincolnshire Police said the attack happened at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
The man was taken to hospital but died on Friday night, police said.
Three men, 72, 63 and 35, were arrested in connection with the assault. The 72-year-old has been released on bail.
The other two men remain in police custody.
Det Insp Andy McWatt said: "This tragic development means we will now be treating this as a murder inquiry.
"We are very grateful for the co-operation and support we have received but it is vital that we have every detail in order to understand what led to this devastating outcome."
Det Insp McWatt urged anyone with information or any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.
