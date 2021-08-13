Theddlethorpe: Body found on rear seat of burnt out car
A body has been found on the back seat of a burnt out car in Lincolnshire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car on fire on Brickyard Lane, in Theddlethorpe, on Thursday evening.
Lincolnshire Police said the body of an adult was discovered in the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished.
The force said it was not clear how the fire started or the circumstances surrounding the individual's death.
Det Insp Paul Coleman said: "We are working hard in conjunction with the fire investigation officer to establish who this was and what has happened.
"We would ask that people do not speculate but instead contact police with any information they may have."
