A15 lorry crash: Teenage car driver dies at scene
A teenager has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry.
A Ford Fiesta and a lorry collided on the A15 near RAF Waddington, south of Lincoln, at about 04:45 BST on Monday.
Police said the 18-year-old died at the scene. Two passengers were hurt, one seriously, and were taken to hospital. The lorry driver was not injured.
The A15 will be closed for some time and drivers have been asked by police to find alternative routes.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, has been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
