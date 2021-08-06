Market Deeping leisure centre earmarked to shut over rain damage
- Published
A leisure centre may never reopen due to "health and safety concerns" after heavy rainfall caused £1.2m damage.
Deepings Leisure Centre was temporarily closed on 27 July with a buildings survey showing a new roof is needed to make it safe and watertight.
The Market Deeping centre is "past its economic and operational life", says a South Kevesten District Council report recommending its permanent closure.
An independent councillor said the authority had "let people down".
The future of the centre, which is one of the main leisure facilities in south Lincolnshire, is to be discussed at an emergency cabinet meeting on 17 August.
Independent councillor Phil Dilks said: "They've allowed it to fall into a state of disrepair through lack of maintenance over many years.
"It's an absolute let down. You can't do this to people."
As well as a new roof, the council said further money would have to be spent on other remedial works and that the building would continue to deteriorate over time.
The facility has been managed by South Kesteven District Council since it was built in 1974, while the building and land is owned by Lincolnshire County Council.
Both councils have agreed that considering the "significant imminent health and safety risk", it should be closed.
Barry Dobson, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, said there was an "ongoing ambition" between both councils to build a replacement centre.
