Jonathan Van-Tam urges graduates to 'rebuild' the world
- Published
University graduates should "roll-up their sleeves" to rebuild the world they want to see, the UK's deputy chief medical officer has said.
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam made the comment as he accepted an honorary doctorate at Lincoln's Bishop Grosseteste University.
He said he was humbled to receive it after the hardest months of his career.
He also highlighted the role of education in the fight against Coronavirus.
"We are now, cautiously, heading to a safer and normal world," he said.
"This is in large part thanks to the science discoveries at universities around the world."
He pointed out the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine was largely the product of British university educations.
"Vaccines, therapeutics, excellent health and social care workers are all the fruits of good education," he added.
'Humbled and privileged'
Prof Van-Tam acknowledged the disruption the pandemic caused for students and young people.
"The loss of education, the reduced social interactions and the impact of lockdowns on their mental health will be significant," he said.
"I know these months have been by far the hardest months of my professional career."
He said many of those graduating would be involved in the recovery from the pandemic.
Describing it as a huge professional challenge, he said: "How we rebuild and how we restructure will impact every citizen in this country and the generations that follow.
"It can be a watershed moment in history, and you will be the ones shaping it because education is the cornerstone of society."
He told graduates: "Do not to sit on the side lines; roll-up your sleeves and rebuild the world you want to see."
He acknowledged his strong roots in Lincolnshire, having been born and raised in Boston, pointing out he still lives in the area.
"I am humbled and privileged in equal measure. This honorary degree means more to me than you can imagine."
