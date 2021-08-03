Derelict lock on Grantham Canal reopens after three-year restoration
The first boat in 90 years has sailed through a restored Georgian canal lock in Lincolnshire.
The Canal and River Trust said Grantham Canal's Lock 14 was "painstakingly rebuilt brick-by-brick".
The three-year project, paid for with £830,500 of National Heritage Lottery funding, took "monumental" and "inspirational" effort through two lockdowns, the Trust said.
The charity hopes to secure funding to restore two further locks on the canal.
Phil Mulligan, of the Trust, said: "The events of the past year may have slowed progress slightly but it's certainly not dampened the enthusiasm and commitment of the volunteers.
"The canal locks were designed and built by renowned canal engineer William Jessop over two centuries ago," Mr Mulligan added.
"But they fell into dereliction after use of the canal declined in the face of competition from the railways.
"The lock is looking incredible, back to its best, and it will be a real honour to see a boat using it for the first time."
The Canal and River Trust said they hoped the restoration of Grantham Canal would encourage people to explore the "built and natural heritage" of the area.
Lock 15 has also been restored and was reopened in 2019.
