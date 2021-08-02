Gainsborough crash: Man arrested over pedestrian's death
A man, 77, has been arrested after the death of another man who is believed to have been hit by a car in Lincolnshire.
The 74-year-old pedestrian was found injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough, at about 23:15 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Paramedics were called out after a motorist flagged down a police car, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Police said the 77-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information from witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and help our investigation."
