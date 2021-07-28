Rogue terrapin found at Lincolnshire wildlife sanctuary
Mystery surrounds the discovery of a rogue terrapin at a wildlife sanctuary in Lincolnshire.
Keepers were shocked to discover the tiny diamondback terrapin on Monday in one of their enclosures at The National Turtle Sanctuary near Boston.
Staff at the park believe he was abandoned by an owner trying to re-home him.
A spokesman said: "By placing the animal into this pond the owner has endangered its life."
The 4in (10cm) terrapin, the only one of his kind at the sanctuary, stood out due to his unique appearance.
Ben Spencer, who found him, said: "I just noticed an oddity with this one. He just really stood out, really different out of all of them."
The National Turtle Sanctuary, which is set within Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, now houses over 200 terrapins which have been re-homed or rescued since opening in 2020.
Andy Ferguson, from the sanctuary, said: "He just appeared, so someone's obviously sought out the sanctuary.
"They've come for a visit and they've brought him along with them, paid to get in and then decided to choose one of our natural ponds within the enclosure to release him, hoping he'd have a better life here."
The charity said the diamondback was at risk of injury or possible drowning had he not been spotted due to not being used to the pond.
"Pet terrapins aren't accustomed to living in natural ponds, outside and with other species. By placing the animal into this pond, the owner has endangered its life, rather than what we suspect was the intention of giving it a better one," Mr Ferguson said.
Vets are examining the animal after they discovered he had previously had a debilitating eye condition.
