Boston stabbing death: Christopher Higgs named as victim
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death in Boston has been named by police.
Christopher Higgs, 21, from Spalding, suffered a serious knife wound and was pronounced dead at the scene in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called to Portland Street at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday.
Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, has been remanded in custody charged with murder. She will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 16 August.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.