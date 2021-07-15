Boston stabbing: Murder inquiry launched into man's death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Portland Street at about 12:15 BST on Wednesday.
The force said the man had suffered a "serious knife wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody while inquiries are ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: "We are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please come forward and get in touch with us."
