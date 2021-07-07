Haroldas Bugaila killed baby son after row with partner, court told
An 11-week-old baby was left as "white as paper" after being shaken to death by his father, a court has heard.
Haroldas Bugaila is accused of killing Martinas Bugaila in 2019 after an argument with his girlfriend over his phone use.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the accused's partner had taken his mobile because "he was playing on it instead of looking after the children".
Mr Bugaila, 29, denies murder and three additional assault charges.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Jonas Hankin QC told the jury there was evidence of a strained relationship between chicken factory worker Mr Bugaila and his 22-year-old partner Aliona.
"There were arguments between them, during which Aliona spoke to the defendant in a way to which he objected," said Mr Hankin.
"Disconcertingly, say the prosecution, on more than one occasion the defendant warned Aliona that he would 'make (Martinas) cry' if she did not stop speaking to him that way."
Mr Hankin said that after his phone was confiscated on 27 March 2019, the defendant said "give it back" to Aliona before going back upstairs in an "angry" mood.
The prosecution alleged Mr Bugaila was left alone with Martinas for five minutes before starting to shout: "Come here, there's something wrong."
'Deliberately inflicted'
Aliona and her sister Violeta ran upstairs to find the youngster lying on his back "completely white" and not breathing, the court heard.
The prosecution said the infant was "turning blue" as his mother made resuscitation attempts.
Jurors heard how Violeta described Martinas as "limp, white with eyes half-open, not breathing, not making any sound, and lying in a very strange way".
"The prosecution say that the fatal injury sustained by Martinas... was deliberately inflicted by (his) natural father, Haroldas Bugaila," said Mr Hankin.
"The likely mechanism... was shaking."
Mr Bugaila, formerly of Granville Street, Boston, denies one charge of murder and one charge of grievous bodily harm against Martinas.
He also denies two further charges of grievous bodily harm against another child.
The trial continues.
