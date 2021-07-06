BBC News

Lamborghini Aventador 'wiped out' by suspected drink-driver

image captionThe crash happened in Waltham, near Grimsby

A £250,000 supercar has been "wiped out" in a crash with a suspected drink-driver.

Humberside Police said the Lamborghini Aventador collided with an Alfa Romeo in Cheapside, Waltham, near Grimsby, at about 16:15 BST on Monday.

Officers shared pictures of the crash on Twitter, adding that "luckily nobody has sustained serious injuries.

The force said the female driver of the Alfa Romeo was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit.

image captionPolice said the driver of the Alfa Romeo has been arrested in connection with the collision

