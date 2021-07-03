BBC News

Boy, 16, suffers facial injuries in Sleaford stabbing

image captionThe stabbing happened on Castle Causeway on Friday night

A boy has suffered several wounds to his face in a stabbing in Lincolnshire.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital after what detectives said was a "violent assault" at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 20:45 BST on Friday.

Police said the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and a suspect had been identified.

Det Insp Gail Hurley said a number of young people had seen the assault and urged witnesses to get in touch.

She appealed particularly for anyone with mobile phone footage.

"This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it," she said.

"Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this."

