Lincoln Central Market redevelopment plans approved
Multimillion-pound plans to redevelop Lincoln's Central Market have been approved by city councillors.
The proposals include a new restaurant with roof terrace, food court and toilets, replacing the roof and re-paving surrounding roads.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, at least £8.5m has been requested for the project.
The council said the work would complement other developments such as the £70m Cornhill Quarter project.
Money for the redevelopment is expected to come from the government's Towns Fund and a number of other sources, including council reserves.
Speaking ahead of the meeting to approve the plans, Jo Walker, the council's assistant director for growth, said: "We have now been offered £19m from the government's Town Deal Fund to deliver a range of projects across the city.
"Lincoln Central Market is one of the projects identified within this programme for funding, subject to a full business case being approved."
Historic England has welcomed the idea of regenerating the Grade II-listed market building, describing the move as an "exciting strategic initiative for heritage-led regeneration in Lincoln".
The council said it hoped to start work on the project early next year.
