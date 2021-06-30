Covid: Police hunt man who abused shop worker in mask row
- Published
A man who removed his face covering before verbally abusing a shop worker is being sought by police.
The man was asked to leave the Lidl store on Tawney Street, Boston, at about 16:45 BST on 22 June, Lincolnshire Police said.
When he refused to exit the shop, the man was "physically ejected" but the row continued for 30 minutes in the car park.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police.
