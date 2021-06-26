Sturton by Stow: Man charged with possessing explosives
A man has been charged with possessing explosive substances after the bomb squad were called and people were evacuated from homes.
A controlled explosion was carried out at a house in Queensway in Sturton by Stow, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday.
Paul Atkinson, of Queensway, was charged with two counts of possessing explosive substances and two of possessing a firearm.
The 50-year-old was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Residents had to leave their homes and part of the B1241 was closed off while the explosion of the unknown substance took place in a field.
Another two men were also arrested on Thursday by Lincolnshire Police.
Steven Shackleford, 30, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with burglary and two counts of theft and was also due to appear at the magistrates' court.
A 40-year-old man has been released for handling stolen goods and released with no further action over an arrest under the Explosive Act, police said.
