Lincoln public toilets to close due to council's 'dire finances'
Several public toilets in Lincoln are to be closed despite campaigners saying the council has a "moral obligation" to keep them open.
The city council said although feedback showed most people were not in favour of the move, it had no choice because of the authority's "dire finances".
Two facilities will be permanently closed while three others will only be opened for special events in Lincoln.
Residents and businesses said it would put off people from coming to the city.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, City of Lincoln Council's executive committee was told that among other issues, and despite Covid funding from the government, the council would still face a £1.32m funding gap in dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
Council leader Ric Metcalfe said the authority was "keeping most of the toilets open", but some had to close in a bid to save £82,000 a year.
'Reopen immediately'
The authority plans to shut the Victorian urinals at The Lawn, on Union Road and at Newport Arch, while toilets at Lucy Tower and South Park will open for special events only.
Westgate car park's toilets will also be "mothballed", with access only to disabled people or via Radar key, and during special events such as the Christmas Market or Steampunk Festival.
The council said there would be suitable alternatives, including the bus station facilities and those on Tentercroft Street, Castle Square, Hartsholme Country Park and Boultham.
One campaigner and business owner, Fiona Purkiss, said: "We local residents need loos open every day. It's a big visitor area here, they all need to go to the loo.
"It's a moral obligation. The council is the only body that can provide public services such as loos and they need to reopen them immediately."
City of Lincoln Council said it would improve signage for visitors to the city to direct people to the nearest alternatives.
