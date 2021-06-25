Covid: Prof Jonathan Van-Tam vaccinates Boston United players
- Published
Prof Jonathan Van Tam met his heroes as he vaccinated members of his hometown football team.
England's deputy chief medical officer, a keen Boston United supporter, delivered jabs to players at the side's Princess Royal Sports Arena.
Season ticket holder Prof Van Tam said there was "something very special" about meeting the players.
The team's ground has been used as a mass vaccination centre as the NHS pushes for people to get jabs.
The professor donned blue scrubs as he joined staff and volunteers to administer vaccines.
"A jab in an arm is a jab in an arm, it doesn't matter who they are," he said.
"But by the same token I admit there was something very special to me about being able to to meet a couple of my heroes."
He hoped the vaccinations would contribute to the National League North Pilgrims being Covid-free and "able to win us the championship this season."
Boston centre-forward Jordan Preston was among those receiving the vaccine.
"Obviously he's got a great pedigree in the medical world, and when we found out he was a Boston fan as well it was good to meet him on both ends.
"I was as excited to meet him as he was to meet me," he said.
Fellow player Jordan Burrow also received his jab from Prof Van-Tam.
"Hopefully it raises awareness and shows if we're getting it done others will follow suit," he said.
"He likes to to make the football references when he's on the television so it brought a lot of attention to Boston and he actually said to me he was a bit more nervous than me."
Famous for his football analogies during television coronavirus briefings, he returned to them when asked about the current situation.
He said: "We are probably now at the 72nd minute or so. Don't be foolish, it's about game management, it's about finishing the job."
