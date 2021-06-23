Car damaged by stones dropped from Lincoln bypass bridge
A driver is "still in shock" after stones were dropped on her car from a bridge, cracking her windscreen and leaving her shaken.
Shona Nelson's car was damaged on the Lincoln bypass near Cherry Willingham on Tuesday night.
"I panicked and I screamed, because it just came from nowhere," she said.
Ms Nelson was taken to hospital after hyperventilating and issues with her blood pressure, but was later discharged.
She said she was now wary of driving along the bypass, but was determined not to let the attack curtail her driving.
"I think I'll be nervous when I go down that road again and obviously approach the bridge," she said.
"But I think to get my confidence back, I've got to do it, because I need that road to got to work or the shops."
Lincolnshire councillor Richard Davies, who has responsibility for the county's highways, said he was glad Ms Nelson was not injured and added that the authority would take action.
"I'm almost lost for words," he said.
"Certainly we'll work with partner agencies to see if there is anything we can do, but really this needs the full weight of the law to come down on them."
Lincolnshire Police have not confirmed if the attack is being investigated.
