Roberts Buncis murder trial: Jury hears of multiple injuries
- Published
A 12-year-old boy found fatally stabbed had injuries consistent with an attempt to decapitate him, a court has heard.
Prosecutors allege Roberts Buncis died in a "brutal and prolonged" assault last December at the hands of a 14-year-old who denies his murder.
Pathologist Prof Guy Rutty told Lincoln Crown Court Roberts' body had an 18cm (7in) wound to his neck and multiple injuries to his body.
A post-mortem examination found 22 sites of injury, Prof Rutty said.
Roberts' body was found in the Fishtoft area of Boston, Lincolnshire, in December, the morning after he was fatally injured.
Prof Rutty said the post-mortem examination identified 22 sites of injury across the neck, chest and abdomen, some containing up to 17 separate injuries.
Asked about the wounds on Roberts' neck he told the court he thought they were "consistent with an attempt to remove the head".
He also told jurors he had identified a number of knife injuries to Roberts' left hand which showed a blade "has been drawn across [it] at least four times".
"The only thing I could think of was that they were trying to remove the hand or fingers," he said.
Prof Rutty said that, due to the nature and location of the injuries, it was a "reasonable suggestion" Roberts been upright at the start of the attack but at some point had ended up on the ground.
The trial continues.
