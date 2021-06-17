Roberts Buncis murder trial: Accused 'admitted killing' in messages
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering a 12-year-old boy admitted killing him in a series of messages to a friend, a court has heard.
Roberts Buncis was found stabbed to death in Boston in December 2020.
A witness told Lincoln Crown Court he received messages from the accused saying he had "killed Roberts", though he said he initially thought it was "a joke".
The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, denies murder.
On Thursday, jurors were played a recording of a police interview the teenage witness had given the day after Roberts' body was found on Alcorn Green, in the Fishtoft area of Boston.
The court heard the witness had gone to the police to tell them about conversations he had with the accused after Roberts was found dead.
He said the defendant had told him via an online chat the night before Roberts' death that he was going to meet the 12-year-old.
He told police he was aware the pair had previously fallen out but said he did not know why.
The witness said the defendant had later told him he and Roberts had "started fighting and both of them had knives".
He said: "He was saying he killed him. It got out of hand and he apparently killed him."
He went on to tell jurors the defendant had not said why the fight happened or why knives were involved.
The trial continues.
