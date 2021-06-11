Alford motorbike rider injured by police car pursuing stolen Audi
- Published
A motorcyclist has been "seriously injured" in a collision with a police car as it pursued a suspected stolen vehicle.
The police car and motorbike collided on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Alford, Lincolnshire at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday.
Officers were following a red Audi after it failed to stop,
The incident will be investigated by the force's Professional Standards Department.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking the Audi without consent, Lincolnshire Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.