Alford motorbike rider injured by police car pursuing stolen Audi

image captionThe police car and motorcycle collided on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Alford

A motorcyclist has been "seriously injured" in a collision with a police car as it pursued a suspected stolen vehicle.

The police car and motorbike collided on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Alford, Lincolnshire at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday.

Officers were following a red Audi after it failed to stop,

The incident will be investigated by the force's Professional Standards Department.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking the Audi without consent, Lincolnshire Police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police.

