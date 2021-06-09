Lincolnshire ex-teacher denies historical sex offences
A former primary school teacher has denied historical sex offences against young girls.
David Thomas, 68, of Harding Close in Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, faces four charges relating to incidents between 1980 and 1984.
It is believed he was a teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School at the time, which is now called Horncastle Community Primary School.
At Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Thomas was granted bail.
He pleaded not guilty to a serious sexual offence and three charges of indecent assault.
Mr Thomas is due back before the crown court on 10 January.
