Scunthorpe Kingsway Gardens: Thieves ruin park flower beds
- Published
Cameras are to be installed in a park after thieves stole almost 1,000 plants from freshly-planted flower beds.
The "selfish" thieves lifted the perennials from Kingsway Gardens in Scunthorpe, leaving the beds bare, North Lincolnshire Council said.
It is thought the plants were taken to be sold at markets or car boot sales, the authority added.
The council said the thieves had "decimated" the flower beds and asked people to be alert for similar thefts.
A spokesperson from the authority said the theft was disappointing.
They added: "North Lincolnshire Council is investing thousands of pounds in our parks and gardens, making them beautiful open spaces for exercise, horticultural interest and leisure.
"The council will be installing surveillance devices in the area."
Kingsway Gardens has previously won a coveted Green Flag award, the international benchmark for parks and green spaces, the council said.
