Andrew McGuire death: Michael Lambert jailed for life
- Published
A man who drove a knife into his victim's neck during an attack in the front garden of a house in Lincoln has been jailed for life.
Andrew McGuire, 53, was found seriously injured on Newark Road on 24 October 2020 and died later at the scene.
Michael Lambert, 31, of Throckley, Newcastle upon Tyne, was convicted of his murder following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
Lambert was told he must serve a minimum of 12 years.
Prosecutor Michael Auty QC told the court the two men had been picked up on CCTV walking together along Newark Road shortly before the attack.
Eyewitnesses then reported seeing Lambert knelt on Mr McGuire in the garden of a nearby property before driving a knife into his neck.
Mr Auty told the court Lambert then fled, leaving Mr McGuire to bleed to death.
Mr McGuire was "not up for a fight" and was not armed, the prosecutor said during Lambert's trial.
"Heaven alone knows why the defendant chose to kill him. [The attack] was senseless and savage in equal measure."
Jurors were also shown CCTV footage of Lambert carrying a knife after leaving the scene.
The weapon was later recovered by police and the defendant arrested at a nearby block of flats.
Lambert was cleared of a further charge of possession of a bladed weapon.
Speaking after the sentencing on Tuesday, Det Insp Andy McWatt, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This was a brutal attack with an unwarranted level of violence and a man's family has been left devastated.
"Had the knife been left at home, the outcome would have been very different. Instead, this case epitomises the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in a public place," he added.
