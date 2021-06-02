Louth deaths: Tributes paid to mother and son
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a mother and her son who were stabbed to death in Lincolnshire.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and nine-year-old Darren Henson were found in a house on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday.
Daniel Boulton, 29, has been arrested on suspicion of their murder.
An online appeal set up to pay for the pair's funeral has so far raised over £3,500, with one donor to the fund describing Darren as "a ray of sunshine, always smiling".
Another donor said: "Unable to comprehend what's happened and how the families and community will be affected by this. RIP X."
Ms Vincent's sister, Chloe Vincent, posted on Facebook that she was "honestly heartbroken".
She said she wanted to thank everybody who had sent their messages of love and support to the family, adding "we honestly appreciate it all".
Floral tributes and messages have been placed outside the terraced house.
One woman laying flowers said the whole town had been left "heartbroken" by the deaths.
"We've all got children and you just can't begin to imagine what the family is going through, what they went through and the devastation it's left in the town," she said.
"Everyone is so, so upset. Really upset by this incident."
Lincolnshire Police said Mr Boulton, who was known to both victims, was arrested on Tuesday at a farm in Hallington, near Louth, with a number of armed officers and police vehicles involved.
He was also held on suspicion of stabbing an off-duty police officer.
Det Ch Supt Andy Cox said another child aged "about one year old" was found uninjured at the High Holme Road property and was now in safeguarding care.
