Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton charged with murder

Published
image copyrightLincolnshire Police
image captionDaniel Boulton was arrested in Louth on Tuesday

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her child.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth on Monday evening.

Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with their murders.

Mr Boulton has also been charged with one count of wounding with intent to resist arrest and one of burglary.

