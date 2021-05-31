Sam Davies: Fourth murder arrest over Lincoln stab death
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Lincoln.
Sam Davies was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens on Thursday night and died a short time later, Lincolnshire Police said.
The arrested man, 19, was also held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
On Sunday, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender, officers said.
A 15-year-old boy was also held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Six people have been arrested as part of the investigation, with three men aged 18, 23, and 24 remaining in police custody on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
Detectives have once again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
