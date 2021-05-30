Lincoln street stabbing death: Police name victim
A 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Lincoln has been named by police.
Sam Davies, who lived in the city, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens on Thursday night and died a short time later, Lincolnshire Police said.
Three men, aged 18, 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Detectives appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
They have also asked for any information regarding "an altercation in the area of Coleridge Gardens, Browning Drive and the park nearby", which took place at about 22:45 GMT.
