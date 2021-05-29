Third arrest over fatal Lincoln stabbing
- Published
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Lincoln.
The victim was found with serious knife wounds in the St Giles area of the city on Thursday night and died a short time later, Lincolnshire Police said.
An 18-year-old man has been held while two other men, aged 23 and 24, also remain in custody suspected of the same offence.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.
