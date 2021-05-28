Wragby crash: Coroner urges better farm vehicle safety
A coroner investigating the death of a cyclist who was run over by a crop sprayer has called for tougher safety measures for agricultural vehicles.
Christopher Taylor, 49, fell off his bike on a bend in Apley, near Wragby, Lincolnshire, on 15 June 2020, just before he was struck by the machine.
At an inquest, Coroner Paul Smith ruled the driver had not seen Mr Taylor as an in-cab monitor had obscured his view.
Mr Smith has written to the DVLA urging that this issue be addressed.
The inquest, which was held on 13 April at Myle Cross, Lincoln, concluded Mr Taylor died as a result of the collision and the pelvic and leg injuries he sustained.
The coroner has now sent a letter to the DVLA asking for action to be taken over the placement of screens and monitors in farm vehicles.
Mr Smith said the driver of the crop sprayer had not seen Mr Taylor approach and that was "directly as a consequence of the presence of the screen".
He added: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.
"I believe you and/or your organisation have the power to take such action," he told the DVLA.
The DVLA has been approached for comment.
My Taylor's wife and four children said he "died doing something he had come to love".
They said he had discovered cycling while unable to go to the gym during the coronavirus lockdown.
