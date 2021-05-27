Skegness 'flying Lamborghini' lift-off delayed
- Published
A crowd gathered to watch a "flying Lamborghini" had to wait three hours for the spectacle when the crane booked to lift it broke down.
Scores came to witness the £250,000 supercar being hoisted up to the third floor of Skegness's Hive nightclub.
But some had to leave for school or work when technical issues hit.
"It's £250,000 worth of car so you can't just pop it on a fork lift truck", said marketing manager Matthew Dickinson.
"If we could we probably would have tried to with all the people gathered so as not to let them down," he said.
Mr Dickinson said the stunt was part plans to create a supercar-themed bar inside the venue.
Billed as a chance to see a "flying Lamborghini", crowds had expected to see the luxury Italian motor take off at about 08:00 BST.
It finally left the ground at about 11:00 BST.
"We had all the crowds waiting and then something which is completely beyond our control happens," Mr Dickinson said.
The Lamborghini Huracán, which can go from 0 to 60mph in 3.4 seconds and can achieve a speed of more than 200mph, will form a centrepiece of the décor in the new bar due to open in June.
Skegness nightspot Hive claims it will be the first venue in the UK and only the second in the world to boast a supercar as part of its fixtures, with the other being in New York.