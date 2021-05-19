Ancaster: Digger smashes into village shop during raid
Thieves who smashed a telehandler into a village store to try and steal a cash machine fled empty-handed, said police.
The Co-op store in Ancaster, near Sleaford, was hit at 00:30 BST on Wednesday, said Lincolnshire Police.
The raid left a gaping hole in the shop and rubble strewn around the abandoned machine.
Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: "These criminal attacks are usually linked to organised crime groups."
His comments came in a tweet.
"Aside from the devastation to the shop and loss of amenity to the community, the loss of that farm machinery will impact a local farm too.
"It could be weeks before it's returned to owner", Mr Jones added.
A police guard is in place and anyone who witnessed the raid is asked to contact the force.
