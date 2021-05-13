Nine charged with drug offences after Lincoln and Batley raids
- Published
Nine people have been charged in connection with what police say was a multi-million pound operation involving the import and export of class A drugs.
The charges follow a series of raids in Lincoln and West Yorkshire following an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).
Officers said the offences related to the supply of methamphetamine - known as crystal meth - and cocaine.
Seven of those charged are due before Lincoln magistrates later.
Det Ch Supt Nikki Mayo, from EMSOU, said the operation followed months of planning and officers would now continue to investigate what was believed to be "a multi-million pound illicit business".
Nine people, aged between 24 and 56, have been charged with offences relating to the import or export of class A drugs.
Five of them also stand accused of conspiracy to supply.
Another man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and was bailed until a court hearing on 27 May.