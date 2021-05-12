Lincoln swan with sock on head now nesting
A swan that was rescued after having a sock pulled tightly over its head by pranskters has begun nesting following its ordeal.
The swan was found in Coulson Road, Lincoln, on 2 May, and would probably have starved to death or suffocated without help, police said.
However, a rescue charity said the swan and its partner were now both doing well and preparing for a new family.
The eggs are expected to hatch in about five weeks.
Dan Sidley, from the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital which reported the initial incident, said: "They are very much together, very much in love, and are now planning for a family.
"We are really pleased with how this has turned out in the end."
According to Mr Sidley, there were already a number of new "swan families" in Lincoln, but it would be at least five weeks before any cygnets were born to this pair.
"Swans lay an egg every 24 hours or so, and once they've laid the final egg they begin the incubation period, which can be up to around 38 days," he added.
However, Mr Sidley said he was concerned there had been a rise in cases of deliberate cruelty towards swans and other wildlife since the start of the pandemic.
"This was certainly the first time I've come across a swan with a sock on its head, [but] we've seen swans shot with air rifles, crossbow bolts and even being stoned," he added.
The Selby-based Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital is helping to monitor Lincoln's swan population as part of a University of Lincoln study.
