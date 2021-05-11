Boston: One dead in house blaze
- Published
One person has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire, it has been confirmed.
Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Tooley Street in Boston at about 12:15 BST on Monday.
A person found at the property has since died and a joint fire and police investigation has begun to find out the cause of the blaze.
Six fire appliances attended from Boston, Spalding, Horncastle and Donington, according to the fire service.
