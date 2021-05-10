Lincoln school locked down amid reports of firearm
A secondary school was locked down earlier amid reports of someone carrying a gun nearby.
Police said they received a report of two youths, one of whom was believed to have an air rifle, near St Peter and St Paul Catholic Academy in Lincoln.
Armed officers carried out a search, but no weapons were found and nobody was arrested, Lincolnshire Police said.
Matthew Turton, acting head teacher at the school, said everyone was safe and normal lessons had resumed.
The lockdown, which started at 09:30 BST, was lifted after one hour, he added.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison said: "We understand this incident may have been very concerning for the pupils at the school, parents and local residents.
"We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.
"We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always deploy specialist trained officers as a precautionary measure."
