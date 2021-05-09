Lincoln: Three men sought after lorry hits homes and cars
Three men are being sought by police after a lorry crashed into homes and parked cars in Lincoln.
The white lorry hit the garden walls of several properties and vehicles on Charlesworth Street at about 04:30 BST.
The men got out and headed towards Foss Bank, with Lincolnshire Police appealing for witnesses.
Officers asked for people with information to call 101 quoting incident 43, or to report anonymously via CrimeStoppers.
