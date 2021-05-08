BBC News

Elections 2021: Conservative Marc Jones re-elected as Lincolnshire PCC

Published
image copyrightMarc Jones
image captionMarc Jones was first elected in 2016

Conservative Marc Jones has been re-elected as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Mr Jones, former deputy leader of Lincoln Council, won from the first round of counting with 102,813 votes from a 31% turnout.

The PCC, who will be in position for three years, oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables.

Labour candidate Rosanne Kirk came second with 34,310 votes.

