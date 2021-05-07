Lincolnshire County Council: Conservatives win 54 out of 70 seats
The Conservatives have easily held Lincolnshire County Council, despite some losses, including one to a former Labour MP who won by just two votes.
Out of a possible 70 seats, the party took 54 - a fall of four seats compared to 2017.
Former Lincoln MP Karen Lee took the city's Ermine and Cathedral ward for Labour, winning by the narrowest of margins after two recounts.
The Liberal Democrats and the South Holland Independents also saw gains.
Council leader Martin Hill said the result was "a resounding thumbs-up" for the Conservatives.
He said the result would provide stability and allow the group to deliver on its manifesto promises.
Mr Hill told voters the Tories would "work hard for you and take the lessons learned so far," according to the the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Hill, who easily retained his Folkingham Rural seat, pledged to tackle problems with pot holes and fly-tipping as well as campaigning to secure more funding for the authority.
Labour secured four seats on the council - a drop of two from 2017.
Commenting after her narrow victory, Ms Lee, who lost to Karl McCartney in the 2019 general election, said she was "absolutely thrilled".
"I want to thank everyone who went out and voted for me," she said.
The former Labour MP picked up 1,291 votes, beating the Conservative Party candidate Christopher Reid, who won 1,289 votes.
In another close call, the Conservative candidate for St Giles, Nicola Clarke, took the seat from Labour's Robin Renshaw, winning by 19 votes.
Seats
Conservatives 54
Independent 5
Labour 4
Liberal Democrats 3
South Holland Independents 3
Lincolnshire Independents 1
