Boston crash: Man charged after boy, 11, hit by car
- Published
A man has been charged after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car.
The youngster is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being hit on Church Road in Boston just before 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Luke Mills, 29, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston has been charged with offences including causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
