BBC News

Boston crash: Man charged after boy, 11, hit by car

Published
image copyrightGoogle Streetview
image captionThe child was hit on Church Road in Boston

A man has been charged after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car.

The youngster is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being hit on Church Road in Boston just before 18:00 BST on Sunday.

Luke Mills, 29, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston has been charged with offences including causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.