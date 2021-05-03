Boy, 11, seriously injured in Boston during Lincolnshire Police chase
- Published
An 11-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car during a police chase in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were pursuing a silver Ford Focus which had failed to stop at about 17:30 BST on Sunday on York Street.
The Ford hit the child on Church Road but failed to stop.
A man has now been arrested on suspicion of various vehicle offences and causing injury by dangerous driving.
Officers stopped the chase and gave first aid to the boy, and the incident was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police said a male driver was arrested soon after on suspicion of driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled drug, and causing injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.