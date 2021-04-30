Caistor hit-and-run: Man arrested after 12-year-old boy hurt is bailed
A man arrested after a 12-year-old suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash has been bailed.
Lincolnshire Police said the boy was crossing Grimsby Road, in Caistor, on Wednesday night when he was hit by a car which failed to stop.
The 27-year-old arrestee was released pending further inquiries.
Police had originally appealed for information about a BMW seen in the area, but now believe the vehicle involved was a silver Honda Civic.
Det Sgt Emma Ward, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said the impact on the child, who suffered "potentially life-changing injuries", and his family had been "devastating".
"It is vital that we have every piece of information available to help us investigate this meticulously and thoroughly," she said.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
