Caistor crash: Boy, 12, in hospital after hit-and-run
- Published
A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Lincolnshire.
Police said the child was crossing Grimsby Road, in Caistor, at about 21:50 BST on Wednesday when he was struck by a car, which did not stop at the scene.
He suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" and was taken to hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured car at the time, possibly a BMW, officers said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.