David Thomas: Ex-teacher charged with rape against children

Published
image captionThe offences are said to have taken place at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School, now known as Horncastle Primary School (pictured)

A former primary school teacher has been charged with raping and indecently assaulting two children in the 1980s.

David Thomas, 68, is accused of four offences said to have occurred while he was working at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle.

Lincolnshire Police said the charges were dated between 1980 and 1984 involved victims under 12.

The force said Mr Thomas, of Sutton-on-Sea, is due to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on 11 May.

